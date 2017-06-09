Pages Navigation Menu

Recession: Bauchi unveils plan to tax churches, mosques

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Bauchi State Government has said plans are underway to commence the process of registration of churches, mosques and other religious organizations for tax purposes. The Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Relations, Baba Madugu, disclosed this while speaking on the achievements of his ministry within the last two years. Speaking on the way forward […]

