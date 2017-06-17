Recession: Consortium holds maiden made in Nigeria carnival in Abuja – Daily Trust
|
Vanguard
|
Recession: Consortium holds maiden made in Nigeria carnival in Abuja
Daily Trust
As part of measures to promote the gains of the federal government's anti-recession measures the Nigerian Brands Carnival 2017 Project has schedule a multi-talented-event to showcase Made-in-Nigeria goods and services that were relatively unknown.
Osinbajo to declare open first Made-in-Nigeria Goods campaign carnival
Osinbajo to Inaugurate Made-in-Nigeria Brands Carnival
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!