Recession: Economist tasks FG on private sector partnership – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Recession: Economist tasks FG on private sector partnership
Vanguard
Lagos – Dr Doyin Salami, Senior Lecturer on Friday said that the Federal Government needed to partner with the private sector for private capital to get the country out of recession and for sustainable growth. Recession cartoon. Salami of the Lagos …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!