Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession: Experts seek OPS partnership for sustainable growth – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Recession: Experts seek OPS partnership for sustainable growth
The Nation Newspaper
With the bitter pill of recession still biting hard, experts have suggested the need for the organised private sector to support the critical sectors of the economy. The cross section of experts spoke at the third Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE
Stockbrokers Have Created New Platform To Engage FG – KwairangaLeadership Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.