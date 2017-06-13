Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession: Kwara Housewives abandon kerosene, embrace charcoal

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As the effect of economic recession bites harder, housewives in Kwara State have abandoned the use of kerosene and embraced charcoal. Nigerian Pilot’s checks yesterday in Ilorin revealed that many homes and canteens are now patronising charcoal sellers instead of kerosene, which is now sold for N145 per litre instead of its former price of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.