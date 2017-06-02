JUST IN: TVC fires 145 workers, barricades entrance – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
JUST IN: TVC fires 145 workers, barricades entrance
TheNewsGuru
According to The Punch, Television Continental is owned by former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu. Following the mass lay-off of staff members, the medium have installed heavy …
CBS restructures, closes down TVC News Africa
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!