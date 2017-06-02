Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JUST IN: TVC fires 145 workers, barricades entrance – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

JUST IN: TVC fires 145 workers, barricades entrance
TheNewsGuru
According to The Punch, Television Continental is owned by former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu. Following the mass lay-off of staff members, the medium have installed heavy …
CBS restructures, closes down TVC News AfricaGuardian (blog)

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.