Record-breaking Real Madrid retain Champions League title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid of Spain on Saturday emerged champions of Europe for a record 12th time after overwhelming 10-man Juventus of Italy. In a high-quality UEFA Champions League final match in Cardiff, the Portugal captain put Real Madrid ahead with a first-time finish from 16 yards before Mario Mandzukic equalised He scored from just inside the area with a sensational overhead kick beyond Keylor Navas, a goal that should stand out as one of the best. But Real took control of the game after the interval, with Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s deflected shot restoring the lead.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

