City of Jo'burg intervenes to have evicted occupiers returned to Prasa-owned land
Mail & Guardian
The City of Johannesburg has obtained an order from the Johannesburg high court allowing occupiers in Newtown to return to land owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) after they were violently evicted earlier today. The evictions …
GALLERY: Red Ants evict people from Prasa-owned land
Evictions turn violent in Newtown
City of Joburg in court bid to halt Newtown eviction
