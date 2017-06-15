Red Bull Music Academy x Lagos – Apply Now! | Closes June 28th – BellaNaija
Red Bull Music Academy x Lagos – Apply Now! | Closes June 28th
BellaNaija
After conducting successful sessions around the globe, the Red Bull Music Academy touches down in Lagos for its first ever session in West Africa on July 14th and 15th. #RBMALAGOS will be hosting a weekend of lectures, workshops and collaborations …
You are invited to join RBMA in Berlin in 2018
Red Bull Music Academy returns to Berlin for 2018
Red Bull Music Academy returns to Berlin for 2018 session
