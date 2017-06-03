Red Cross reiterates commitment to prioritise safety of Nigerians

Nigerian Red Cross (NRC) society says it will continue to prioritise safety of lives for Nigerians amid the constant presence of hazards, risks and vulnerability.

Austin Umude, chairman, NRC, Kosofe division of Lagos State, said the goal of the body was to serve humanity, adding that safety of others was our priority, saying, “We endeavour to be faithful to the rules of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and agreeing to be ready for emergencies in the society.”

Umude, while speaking at the enrolment of new members at Ifako Comprehensive High School, Lagos, said the RCS was a worldwide society with members all over the world, including the Queen of England.

Giwa Femi, head of operations, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in his speech as a guest speaker at the event, said it was almost impossible to work in an accident free environment, saying that almost all work environments were prone to accident.

Femi, who delivered a paper titled ‘Emergency preparedness,’ said since accident free environment was impossible, there was the urgent need to be emergency prepared at all times.

According to Femi, “The reason emergency cases escalate is due to lack of inadequate trained staff and lack of resources to stop it from escalating.

“Emergency suddenly alters the normal course of activities around, leading to wide spread human injury, societal loss, economic losses, environmental losses and the likes.”

He enjoined government and individuals to embark on programmes and projects to see that skills and knowledge were acquired to be able to respond in cases of emergencies.

On her part, Faosiyat Akindele, coordinator, Red Cross Ifako Gbagada Senior High School, said the event was organised as part of ceremony to mark the celebration of the fourth annual safety day as well as to give the new members a grand welcome.

The principal of the school, Akinto A.J. commended the state government for the effort made in providing uniforms for all the students who were members of the RCS and other clubs in all government school in Lagos State.

KELECHI EWUZIE

The post Red Cross reiterates commitment to prioritise safety of Nigerians appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

