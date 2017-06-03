Redeemers men trek 8 kilometers for Jesus

The Redeemers Men’s Fellowship (RMF) of Lagos Province 49 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God last Saturday held its inaugural programme designed to advance the kingdom of God with an eight kilometer walk in Alimosho local government area of the state.

Pastor in Charge of the Province, Pastor Daniel Balogun led the Redeemers men on the walk which coincided with the day set aside globally for evangelism tagged “Global Outreach Day”. Yesterday’s event with the theme: “Good news walk”, saw men in the province distributing gospel tracts and sharing message of salvation to the people in the area.

Explaining the significance of the programme, RMF provincial co-ordinator and Assistant Pastor in charge of Province, Pastor Samuel Adebiyi said, “today has been declared Global Outreach Day, a day all believers are expected to go out with goodnews message of salvation through Jesus and let people know that there is only one way to God and that way is Jesus. That is the first major reason why we had this walk.

“The second reason is that our Redeemers’ Men’s Fellowship in Lagos Province 49 have always had it in mind that every month there should be a symbolic programme that advances the kingdom of God which will be exhibited corporately. This is the first of its kind not just in our province but in all the provinces of the Redeemed Christian Church of God throughout Lagos state when a day would be set aside doing just one thing: preaching the gospel and telling people about Jesus.

“For these two reasons, we have had this event covering not less than six kilometers today going round Alimosho local government spreading the message of salvation.”

