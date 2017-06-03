Redeemer’s University Scientists Build Test Kits that can Detect Ebola and Lassa Fever within 10 Minutes

Nigerians doing big things! Scientists at Redeemer’s University are taking the extra step to fighting diseases in Africa and the world in general. The school’s scientists have reportedly built test kits that can help detect Ebola and Lassa Fever within 10 minutes and this test kits have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), […]

The post Redeemer’s University Scientists Build Test Kits that can Detect Ebola and Lassa Fever within 10 Minutes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

