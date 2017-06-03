Pages Navigation Menu

Redeemer’s University Scientists Build Test Kits that can Detect Ebola and Lassa Fever within 10 Minutes

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians doing big things! Scientists at Redeemer’s University are taking the extra step to fighting diseases in Africa and the world in general. The school’s scientists have reportedly built test kits that can help detect Ebola and Lassa Fever within 10 minutes and this test kits have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), […]

The post Redeemer’s University Scientists Build Test Kits that can Detect Ebola and Lassa Fever within 10 Minutes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

