Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin Records artist, Reekado Banks, has offered an apology to DJ Xclusive for his earlier tweet where he accused the DJ of being disrespectful. Reekado blasted Xclusive for dropping him off a song he was supposed to feature in without informing him.

The post Reekado Banks Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.