Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reekado Banks falls out with DJ Xclusive

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer Reekado Banks took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his displeasure with DJ Xclusive. He accused the latter of disrespecting him by reneging on an agreement they had recently. The singer, who is currently signed on to Mavin Records, had tweeted, “No disrespect intended, but you messed up big time, bro. @DJ Xclusive. How …

The post Reekado Banks falls out with DJ Xclusive appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.