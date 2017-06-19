Reekado Banks: Singer Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out

Mavin Records singer, Reekado Banks, has offered an apology to DJ Xclusive for his earlier tweet where he accused the DJ of being disrespectful. Reekado had bashed Xclusive for dropping him off a song he was supposed to feature in without informing him. He has now blamed miscommunication for the misunderstanding. Some days back, DJ …

The post Reekado Banks: Singer Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

