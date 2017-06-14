Pages Navigation Menu

Reekado Banks Slams DJ Xclusive: “You Messed Up Big Time Bro” (See Why)

Mavin Act, Reekado Banks is not happy with DJ Xclusive at the moment. The problem here seems to be that DJ Xclusive recorded a song with Reekado Banks only to take his part out, as Mr Eazi and Flavour made the cut for the new single “As e dey hot”. This didn’t go down with …

