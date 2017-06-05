Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reekado Banks Wants A Mo’Hits Reunion, Would This Ever Happen? (See tweets)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin records music star Reekado Banks is making a very difficult demand. The “Move” crooner wants a reunion of the defunct Mo’Hits crew. And he is not alone in the request. For a longtime Nigerians and music lovers alike are yearning for ace music producer Don Jazzy and his erstwhile partner D’banj to get back …

The post Reekado Banks Wants A Mo’Hits Reunion, Would This Ever Happen? (See tweets) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.