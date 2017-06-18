Refrain From Hate Speeches, PFN Tells Nigerians

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has enjoined all Nigerians to immediately refrain from hate speeches and utterances to promote national unity.

PFN in a press release issued yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, stated that it was disheartening for some Nigerians to engage in acts capable of threatening the lives and property of fellow Nigerians.

The statement signed on behalf of the PFN national President, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude by Deacon Ralph Okhiria said the constitution of Nigeria recognized the rights of all citizens to live in any area of their choices within the nation’s territory.

“The PFN believes in a nation where every Nigerian is free to live in and to engage in any legitimate business, practice his/her faith and own property in any part of the country without let or hindrance.

“Those beating the drums of war should be reminded that war is an ill-wind that blows no one any good.

“PFN recognizes the fact that any threat to any section of Nigeria, is a threat to all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes or religions.

“The PFN calls on the various tiers of government to take the issue of protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians as their primary responsibility and to be fair to all citizens of Nigeria while reassuring them of their safety in anywhere they wish to live and transact their businesses”.

Dr. Omobude however, called on Nigerians, particularly the Christians to continue to pray for peace in Nigeria, adding that the task of nation building is everybody’s business.

The post Refrain From Hate Speeches, PFN Tells Nigerians appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

