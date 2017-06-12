Regional agitations: Restructure Nigeria now, Timi Frank tells FG

DEPUTY National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, yesterday asked the Federal Government to urgently heed the clarion call to restructure the nation so as to put an end to various agitations currently going on in the country. In a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja, Comrade Timi Frank, urged […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

