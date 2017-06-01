Relief as Joho gets the all-clear to defend seat – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Relief as Joho gets the all-clear to defend seat
The Star, Kenya
The long wait and anxiety is finally over after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was cleared yesterday by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to defend his seat. He has faced persecution and frustrations he believes are engineered by the …
Joho accuses police of enforcing illegal orders
