RELIGIOUS ETHNIC INTOLERANCE MAJOR CANKER-WORM DESTROYING NIGERIA – HDP

Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has described religious and ethnic intolerance as major canker-worm destroying Nigeria and its politics. Chief Ambrose Owuru, the National Chairman and ex-Presidential candidate of the party, made the remark in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Owuru said Nigerians and the world at large should embrace the doctrine of “Chrislims’’ as […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

