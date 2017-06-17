Religious Harmony: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims Within Host Community

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

As part of efforts to promote religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among all and sundry, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) church lemu road, Kaduna has distributed food items to Muslims within their host community in Tudun Nupawa in the spirit of the Ramadan season.

In his speech shortly before the distribution‎, the pastor in charge, Reverend Jonathan Emmanual said, the distribution which has always been annually and the forth edition is normally carried out during the Ramadan period to assist the Muslim faithful during their fast.

“This is our way of showing love to our neighbours during this period of fasting, we have done this ‎annually and this is the fourth year and we hope to sustain it on a yearly basis God’s willing.

“What we are distributing to them may be small but it is a show of our togetherness, love as a way of fostering religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

“This year, we have also included Nigerien resident within our domain, and we are happy that they are always available to receive the gift from us, and we have enjoyed peaceful coexistence with them all this years and prayed God that it will continue” he said.

Speaking also, the Kaduna central ECWA DCC Secretary‎ Reverend Ahmad Zumunta Bashayi described the gesture by the church as overwhelming and commendable.

Quoting from James 2 vs14, he said it is a good thing to show kindness to neighbours to foster togetherness, while calling other churches and muslim faithful to also emulate the gesture.

Chairman commuity relation committee of the church, Senator Haaruna Azeez Zego said, the thought of distributing food items to muslim within their host community is borne out of love to sustain peaceful coexistence.

Responding onbehalf of the beneficiaries, the village head of Tudun Nupawa, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi commended the church for annually remembering them particularly during the ramadan fast with food items.

He prayed God to bless the church and assured them of an enabling environment for them to worship their God now and always without any form of molestatation from anybody or group.

The Panteka traders association which also benefitted from the gesture commended the church, the association chairman described the relationship of that of the church and the Panteka traders as Hussain and Hassan.

Items distributed include Guinea corn, maize, millet, Maggi, Salt, Sugar, Indomie among others.

