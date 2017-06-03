Religious tension forces closure of federal university, Katsina – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Religious tension forces closure of federal university, Katsina
Christians and Muslims are allegedly facing each other in what can be described as religious crises in Katsina. The alleged brewing tension between minority Christians and a larger body of Muslim students have resulted in the closure of the Federal …
Leadership crisis: Katsina varsity closed indefinitelyVanguard
Religious Tension Forces Closure Of University In KatsinaSaharaReporters.com
Katsina University shut indefinitely amid crisisSchool News Nigeria (press release) (blog)

