Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Religious Tension Forces Closure Of University In Katsina

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

A brewing tension between minority Christians and a larger body of Muslim students has resulted in the closure of the Federal University in Dutsin-ma in Katsina State by the university’s management. SaharaReporters reports that today’s tense atmosphere arose when, just after their Friday prayers, Islamic students at the university mobilized and began protesting against Christian…

The post Religious Tension Forces Closure Of University In Katsina appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.