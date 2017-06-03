Religious Tension Forces Closure Of University In Katsina

A brewing tension between minority Christians and a larger body of Muslim students has resulted in the closure of the Federal University in Dutsin-ma in Katsina State by the university’s management. SaharaReporters reports that today’s tense atmosphere arose when, just after their Friday prayers, Islamic students at the university mobilized and began protesting against Christian…

The post Religious Tension Forces Closure Of University In Katsina appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

