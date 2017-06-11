Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remembering Abiola : South West States Declare Monday, June 12 Public Holiday – Reports Afrique News

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Reports Afrique News

Remembering Abiola : South West States Declare Monday, June 12 Public Holiday
Reports Afrique News
South western states of Nigeria have declared Monday a public holiday to honour the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola. The states, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo, have also lined activities to mark the anniversary in
5 Southwest states announce June 12 as public holiday (FULL LIST)NAIJ.COM
Fayose declares today public holidayThe Nation Newspaper
Akeredolu declares June 12 work free day in OndoVanguard
Daily Post Nigeria –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.