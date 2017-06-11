Remembering Abiola : South West States Declare Monday, June 12 Public Holiday – Reports Afrique News
Remembering Abiola : South West States Declare Monday, June 12 Public Holiday
South western states of Nigeria have declared Monday a public holiday to honour the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola. The states, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo, have also lined activities to mark the anniversary in …
5 Southwest states announce June 12 as public holiday (FULL LIST)
Fayose declares today public holiday
Akeredolu declares June 12 work free day in Ondo
