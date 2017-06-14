Remo Stars Ochowechi clinches Match Day 22 VAT Wonder Goal – The Eagle Online
|
Vanguard
|
Remo Stars Ochowechi clinches Match Day 22 VAT Wonder Goal
The Eagle Online
Remo Stars Salefu Ochowechi's 19th minute free kick goal against Gombe United on Match Day 22 turned out the most popular for the fans who participated in the voting for Match Day 22 VAT Wonder Goal selection. Ochowechi was shortlisted alongside …
Remo Stars' player, Ochowechi, wins goal of the week award
