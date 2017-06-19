Removal of CRK from public school curriculum could cause religious war – HURIWA warns

A non-governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has raised the alarm that the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK, from public school’s curriculum by the education ministry headed by Mallam Adamu Adamu is a sinister plot to cause inter-religious crisis in Nigeria. The pro-democracy group further classified the Education Minister as an […]

Removal of CRK from public school curriculum could cause religious war – HURIWA warns

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

