Remove Delta from your Map, Ovie tells MASSOB.

Delta State Governor’s Aide on Special Duties (Media) Mr Ossai Ovie has said that Delta State is not part of Biafra.

Ovie who was speaking to pressmen today at Asaba, told Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra to removed Delta state from Biafra map.

He noted that, it is clearly a patent error for the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra to add Delta state To Biafra Map.

According to Ovie, Delta state has never be part of Biafra, the people adding Delta To the map are being unfair in their judgement .

“Delta is not part of the South-East region and does not subscribe to the renewed agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra”he said .

“We are from the South South part of Nigeria and we are proud Nigerians” he added .

The post Remove Delta from your Map, Ovie tells MASSOB. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

