‘Rental accommodation should be paid in arrears, not in advance

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FEDERAL Government has urged members of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, ESVARBON, to embark on measures ensuring workers earning salary in arrears are not persuaded to pay rent in advance. Fashola said this yesterday at the Inauguration of the board members of ESVARBON in Abuja, adding, “We need to consider the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

