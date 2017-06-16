Rep tasks FG on Ajaokuta Steel completion

BYBOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

The Chairman, House of Represen-tatives Committee on Steel Development, Mr. Lawal Idirisu has called on the Federal Government to ensure the quick completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Lawal, who stated this yesterday in Ajaokuta while giving an account of his two years stewardship at the National Assembly stated that the giant steel company situated in his constituency had remained moribund for too long.

He said, in the last two years, he had raised motions on the need to avoid the sale of the steel company and also presented a motion on the need for the government to renegotiate the completion of the Ajaokuta steel with its original builders.

The post Rep tasks FG on Ajaokuta Steel completion appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

