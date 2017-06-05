Report: Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny Set To Join Juventus

Juventus have reportedly agreed a deal in principle to sign Wojciech Szczesny for €16m (around £14m) from Arsenal.

The Italian champions have reached agreement with the Poland international over a four-year contract worth £3.5m per season.

Szczesny has impressed the domestic double-winners during a two-season spell on loan at rivals Roma, who finished runners-up to Juventus in Serie A this season.

However, the 27-year-old is likely to spend his first season as understudy to Gianluigi Buffon, 39, who is set to retire after the final year of his current contract in Turin.

Szczesny joined Arsenal’s academy from Legia Warsaw in 2006 and made a total of 181 appearances for the Gunners’ first team.

The 27-year-old signed a long-term deal in November 2013 to keep him at the Emirates until 2018.

The post Report: Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny Set To Join Juventus appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

