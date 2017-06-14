Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Willy Caballero As Backup Goalkeeper

Chelsea are continuing discussions with former Manchester Citygoalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to the Daily Mail.

The 35-year-old is a free agent since leaving City and the paper claims he also has offers in England, Spain and his native Argentina.

Caballero, 35, will fill the gap left by the departure of Asmir Begovic, who wanted first-team football, to Bournemouth earlier this month.

He will serve as backup goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois for the Premier League champions next season.

Sources said Chelsea were in ongoing talks with Caballero, who rejected a one-year deal to stay at City and had also had offers both from England and clubs in La Liga.

In May, City confirmed that Caballero would be one of several players — among them Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas — to move on when their deals expired in July.

The post Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Willy Caballero As Backup Goalkeeper appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

