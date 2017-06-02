Report: Everton Now Confident Of Signing Sandro Ramirez From Malaga

Everton are interested in signing the Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, according to Sky sports. And they are now favourites to win his signature, after Atletico Madrid failed to overturn their transfer ban.

Sandro came through the famous Barcelona Academy, and the 21-year old impressed in his first season with Malaga, scoring 16 goals. It looked likely that he would move to Atletico this summer, but the Court for Arbitration in Sport have upheld Atletico’s transfer ban, meaning they can’t register or play any new players until January.

With the Spanish giants out of the race, sources close to Everton are now hopeful of persuading Sandro to move to the Premier League. He would reportedly cost around £5million

On Thursday morning, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld FIFA’s ban on Atletico signing players this summer which inevitably put Atletico out of the race for Sandro.

