Report: Jose Mourinho Keen To Swap De Gea For Alvaro Morata

Jose Mourinho is willing to sell David de Gea to Real Madrid for just £22m in part exchange for Alvaro Morata, according to Guillem Balague.

Sky Sports‘ Spanish football expert says Manchester United are interested in the 24-year-old striker, who wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer, along with Premier League champions Chelsea.

Balague said on Twitter: “Morata said last night his dream is to stay at Madrid… but he’s looking for a way out. Nothing from Milan at this point, MUFC want him.

“Mourinho (strangely) willing to sell De Gea for €25m and Morata. Chelsea divided between Lukaku & Morata. He would like to play in the PL.”

United are in the market for a striker given the uncertainty over Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future.

