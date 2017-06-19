Report: Real Madrid Complete Signing Of Atletico Madrid’s Theo Hernandez

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have finalised an agreement for the transfer of defender Theo Hernandez to the European champions, reports Marca.

Madrid have accepted Atletico’s request to pay €26m (£22.7m), €2m (£1.7m) more than the value of the full-back’s buyout clause. Real will pay the full amount in four instalments.

Theo will be presented as a new Real Madrid player in the first week of July.

Hernandez, 19, has been part of the Los Rojiblancos youth system since 2008, and his move will be seen as a huge slap in the face for the Atletico hierarchy.

And the additional payment is meant to be a gesture of good will to help ease the rift between the clubs.

Real’s approach for Hernandez – who spent last season on loan at Alaves – breaks a 17-year-old ‘non-aggression pact’ between the bitter Madrid rivals.

Hernandez played 38 goals in all competitions and netted twice as the newly-promoted side finished a creditable ninth in La Liga.

He will now become the first player since Santiago Scolari in 2000 to make the switch from Atleti to Real.

