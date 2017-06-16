Reported killing of Igbos In Kaduna untrue, mischievous – El-Rufai
Following the audio message alleging killing of Igbos in Kaduna State, the state government has assured the Igbo community in the state of their safety. At a joint press conference with leadership of Igbo community in Kaduna Friday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to governor El-Rufai, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said, “The attention […]
Reported killing of Igbos In Kaduna untrue, mischievous – El-Rufai
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!