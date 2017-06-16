Reports of my Expulsion from APC are False – Abdulmumin Jibrin

Suspended House of Representatives member Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) has debunked reports that he was expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bebeji Local Government Area. Jibrin represents Bebeji federal constituency in the lower chamber. According to Premium Times, Sani Ranka, the APC chairman in the local government accused Jibrin of factionalizing the party, creating new unconstitutional […]

