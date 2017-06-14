Reps call on COAS, IGP to check herdsmen attacks

…decry lack of humanitarian intervention

Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai to set up a joint task force to deal decisively address the activities of suspected Herdsmen in Etsako Federal constituency of Edo state.

This is as it also urged the Department of State Service (DSS) to be proactive in monitoring the area to forestall future attacks on the people.

The resolutions sequels a motion on the need to arrest and prosecute suspected “Boko Haram” members parading as herdemen in Etsako Federal constituency moved yesterday Hon. Johnson Oghuma.

Oghuma in his debate noted the growing state of insecurity in the federal constituency which has led to incidences of rape, killings and kidnapping by purported herdsmen adding that these happenings are more rampant around Auchi-Warake area; Fugar-Ekperi and Okpella-Uluoke axis.

According to him, on 9 june, a couple, Mr. And Mrs. Wilson of Elele community while heading to the farm, were accosted by suspected herdsmen who killed the pregnant woman and left the man with deep machete cuts.

The lawmaker who said that these criminal activities have instilled fear in the people and adversely affected their socio-economic lives as they are no longer able to go about their lawful engagement, stressed the need for government to live up to its responsibilities as provided for in section 14(2)(b).

The House consequently mandated its committees Army, Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance.

Similarly, the House yesterday expressed concern over the continuing and brazen attacks by herdsmen on communities in Benue and other states.

To this effect, it resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to interface with relevant ministries and agencies of the federal government, affected state government, international development partners, donor agencies, Non-governmental organizations as well as the affected communities on the attacks and also carry out a fact finding mission to the affected communities.

The resolution is contained in a motion on the need for intervention in the incessant killing, destruction of property and displacement of communities by rampaging herdsmen.

Sponsor of the motion, Hon Mark Gbillah expressed worry that despite the fact that herdsmen have globally been labelled terrorists and ranked as the fourth most dangerous terrorist groups in the world after boko haram, ISIS and Al-Qaeda, the federal government along with its development partners, as not displayed “a fraction of the same effort to enhance the security and wellbeing of the states affected by those attacks as has been displayed in other regions of the country.

Gbillah noted that the federal government had set up several agencies such NDDC, Victim Support Fund, Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative and the proposed Northeast development commission, to address the causes and consequences of restiveness and terrorists activities in the country lamented that no such intervention has been put in place to cater for Nigerians affected by terrorist actions of herdsmen.

“Comcerned that the federal government has not set up any agency or initiated any campaign to obtain the much needed resources to redress the consequences herdsmen attacks in the affected communities compared to its efforts in other regions of the country and seemingly left state government to grapple with those overwhelming challenges”.

“Also concerned that international development partners and other donor agencies, perhaps borrowing a leaf from the federal government’s lack luster attitude, have themselves ignored the prevailing herdsmen attacks, despite the intervention urgently required in the affected communities”, he stated.

The post Reps call on COAS, IGP to check herdsmen attacks appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

