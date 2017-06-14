Reps Demand Implementation of Social Investment Programmes in 36 states

ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the executive arm of government to ensure that it’s Social Investment Programmes are implemented in the 36 states of the federation to ensure fairness and equity.

The House also urged the government to implement one element of the programme at a time.

To this end, the House committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity was mandated to liaise with the agency Inn charge of SIPs to ensure that the programmes are implemented in all federal constituencies across the nation.

According to a motion by sponsored by the member representing Owo/Ose federal constituency of Ondo state, Hon. Bode Ayorinde, the SIP is a scheme introduced by the current administration in its bid to elevate poverty across the country.

He noted while the SIP is a laudable effort by the federal government that has impacted positively on the lives of many Nigerians, it is yet to benefit all the states in the country.

He recalled that at the end of April, the executive claimed to have spent over 41 billion naira across the 36 states to implement different aspects of the four SIPs, only 7 states have received the benefits of its school feeding programme.

He also said there are no credible statistics to show how far the other elements of the programme have positively affected the other states.

