Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps foreclose acquisition of new debt by AMCON – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Reps foreclose acquisition of new debt by AMCON
Daily Trust
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, Hon. Sir Jones Chukwudi Onyereri, has said the House will not be lured into supporting the deceptive plot orchestrated by some people to lure Asset Management Corporation of …
How to fund Budget 2017, by AMCONThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.