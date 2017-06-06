Reps investigate dissolution of 11 sports federations

The House Committee on Sports has set up a committee to look into petitions by 11 National Sports Federations on the dissolution of their federations before the end of their tenure.

The federations are Aquatics, Boxing, Cycling, Golf, Hockey, Kick boxing, Kung fu, Rowing, Sailing and Yatching, Scrabble, Shooting and Rugby.

According to the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon Buka Goni Lawal who made this known today at the National Assembly, the federations had petitioned the Ministry of Youth and Sports for dissolving the 11 federations before their tenure elapsed.

“These federations wrote a petition stating that their tenure will expire in November and not in May like some other federations. We have no personal interest in any sport and we cannot rule or take sides until we have heard from the Ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee. A motion was moved by one of the members based on petitions and complaints from the listed federations.

“The second petition is on the performance of the 2016 budget. So many projects of 2016 were not implemented,” Hon. Lawal stated.”

In his response, the Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung said it was only fair to be served copies of the petitions before summoning him to appear for defense.

“I have listened to the issues you presented and my response is that it will only be fair for the Ministry to have copies of the petitions written against us because if someone is complaining against you, and you don’t even know the complaint against you and you’re invited to respond, you won’t be able to say anything. We have not seen and don’t have copies of the petitions and so it will be difficult for us to respond. I will appeal to the chairman to make copies of these petitions available to us to study and give our response accordingly.”

BarristerDalung also appealed to the House to avail the ministry a list of projects identified in 2016 that have not been given adequate attention to enable him to do an in-house verification and inform the House Committee on the performance of these projects.

The House Committee adjourned its meeting with the Ministry until Thursday, June 8, 2017.

The Committee will be chaired by the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon Anayo Nnebe. Other members will comprise the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Director of Federations and the Technical Committee of the House of Representatives.

The post Reps investigate dissolution of 11 sports federations appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

