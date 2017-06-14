Reps probe Abuja Investment Company over un-remitted N2bn Proceeds – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Reps probe Abuja Investment Company over un-remitted N2bn Proceeds
The Nation Newspaper
The House of Representatives Wednesday mandated its committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the activities of the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) with a view of exposing an alleged diversion of funds and inefficiency.
