Reps propose 6 months jail term for anyone who distort queues in public places

A Bill proposing six months imprisonment for persons who shunt or distort queues in public places on Thursday scaled second reading at the House of Representatives. The Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Abubakar Amuda-Kannike (Kwara-APC), while leading debate on it, said that it sought to ensure that Nigerians conducted themselves orderly in public places. Amuda-Kannike […]

The post Reps propose 6 months jail term for anyone who distort queues in public places appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

