Reps propose 6 months jail term for shunting

A Bill proposing six months imprisonment for persons who shunt or distort queues in public places on Thursday scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.

The Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Abubakar Amuda-Kannike (Kwara-APC), while leading debate on it, said that it sought to ensure that Nigerians conducted themselves orderly in public places.

Amuda-Kannike said that it was normal practice for some Nigerians to shunt or distort queues and go unpunished.

He expressed worry that recent events had shown that Nigeria was on the verge of losing its cherished sense of nationalism, cultural identity and hospitality.

“The bill underscores the need to re-awaken a derailed national culture by proposing disciplinary measures to guide Nigerians in their daily behaviours.

“In our society today, out of total disregard for other persons, who strive to do the right thing by conducting themselves orderly in public places, a large number of Nigerians distort queues and go unpunished.

“The bill if passed shall provide a starting point of value and cultural re-orientation in Nigeria,” the lawmaker said.

He expressed optimism that the bill if passed, future generations would have a more sane society that would help to shape morals, principles and respect for each other in addition to adequate awareness on what constitute nationhood.

He decried the prevailing level of corruption, indiscipline, disrespect to elders and the rule of law in the country.

“The bill underscores the need to re-awaken the derailed national culture by proposing disciplinary measures to guide Nigerians in their daily behaviours.

“Any nation that is not organised cannot have rapid growth.

“We should be seen as organised people from point of entry but we have accepted that anything goes.

“Every school should have civic education in its curriculum to instil patriotism and orderliness in the country,” Amuda-Kannike said.

Contributing, Rep. Sam Onuigbo (Abia-PDP) said that the bill would also ensure orderliness, equity, fairness and justice in the distribution of services in the country.

“It will be nice for us to be seen as orderly people from the point of entry into the country,” Onuigbo said.

Rep. Ayo Omidiran (Osun-APC) said “by being orderly in all our activities, we will be transmitting good behavioural pattern to generations and this will promote a better society”.

After the debate, the bill was passed for third reading through a unanimous voice vote.

The post Reps propose 6 months jail term for shunting appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

