Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps query $325.68m revenue diverted to OICs’ accounts – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Reps query $325.68m revenue diverted to OICs' accounts
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The House Committee investigating the alleged $17 billion stolen crude oil and Liquified Natural Gas to foreign destinations on Tuesday queried the diversion of multi-million dollars revenue accrued from oil liftings into the accounts of some

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.