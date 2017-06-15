Reps Query MTN Over Mass Sack, Demand List Of Disengaged Staff – Leadership Newspapers
The House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications yesterday queried management of leading telecommunications company, MTN-Nigeria over mass disengagement of personnel. The committee during an investigative hearing into the …
