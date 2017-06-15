Reps Query MTN Over Mass Sack, Demand List Of Disengaged Staff – Nigeria Today
|
Reps Query MTN Over Mass Sack, Demand List Of Disengaged Staff
Nigeria Today
The House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications yesterday queried management of leading telecommunications company, MTN-Nigeria over mass disengagement of personnel. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!