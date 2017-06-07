Reps query Shell, Agip on non-disclosure of crude oil deals

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—The House of Representatives adhoc committee on $17billion undeclared stolen crude yesterday queried oil giants, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria limited and Agip Nigeria, over non-disclosure of crude oil deals from January 2011 to December 2014.

The committee also summoned the Managing Director of Ecobank, Mr Jibril Aku, to appear before the panel to explain details of crude oil deposits.

The query was handed down to the oil firms by the adhoc committee, led by Abdulrazak Namdas, APC,Adamawa.

The committee is probing how $17 billion was allegedly stolen from undeclared crude oil and ligiudified natural gas within the aforementioned period.

Representatives of the oil firms, Nike Olafimilian and Joke Aliyu, incurred the wrath of the lawmakers after they declined to clarify the extent of their firm’s involvement in the sale and lodgement of monies to government coffers from crude oil sales within the period under review.

Aliyu, who stood in for Agip, argued that notwithstanding the powers of the committee to probe the issue, she was constrained not to divulge information required since the issue was still a subject of litigation between her firm and the Federal Government.

The post Reps query Shell, Agip on non-disclosure of crude oil deals appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

