Reps reject bill seeking to establish South East Commission

The House of Representatives, on Thursday rejected a bill seeking to establish South East Development Commission, SEDC. The bill was rejected after Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara put it to a voice vote which had a resounding shout of “nay.” Some of members who contributed to the debate said the timing of the bill […]

Reps reject bill seeking to establish South East Commission

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

