Reps Shun Sheriff, Refuses To Invite Him For Special Session

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday snubbed the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif as it invites party leaders and stakeholders to commemorate its second year anniversary.

The House hinted that it will hold a special session to mark the event.

The chairman, House committee on Media and Publicity affairs, Hon. Abdurazak Namdas, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists.

Namdas, who disclosed that the session will have as guests President, Muhammadu Buhari; Chief Justice of the Federation, national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and APGA chairman, however, said that the House had invited the PDP Board of Trustees chairman, Waleed Ali instead of the national chairman.

Asked why Sherrif was not invited, Namdas said: “When you have an occasion, you invite those you want. So, we have decided to invite the BOT chairman”.

Other invited guests include former speakers and deputy speakers and clerks of the National Assembly; former speakers turned governors and deputy governors; former principal officers as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

The session is scheduled to hold on Friday June 9, 2017.

The post Reps Shun Sheriff, Refuses To Invite Him For Special Session appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

